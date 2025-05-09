2 activists who criticized Mali military rulers were seized and taken away, relatives say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least two Malian pro-democracy activists, including a prominent political party leader, were taken away in Bamako by armed men after criticizing the military government and calling for a return to constitutional order and elections, their families and colleagues said.

Mali ’s military government this week suspended political party activities, days after the first pro-democracy rally since soldiers took power by force almost four years ago.

The son of Alassane Abba, secretary-general of the Codem party, said three armed, hooded men dressed in military fatigues entered their house on Thursday evening and took the politician away “in a car with black tinted windows and no license plate.” Alhousseini Jannatta Alassane told The Associated Press that the armed men “did not look like bandits."

On the same day, in Kati, 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Bamako, a Yelema party activist, El Bachir Thiam, was forced by armed men into their car before being driven to an unknown destination.

“We learned today of the arrest of our activist El Bachir Thiam and I call on the Malian authorities to release him. I call on those who arrested him to release him. A country is not built on gag orders,” former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, honorary president of the Yelema party, said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

Both El Bachir Thiam and Alassane Abba have made media appearances criticizing the military government and calling for a return to constitutional order.

Mamadou Traoré, president of the Alternative for Mali party, was arrested last month after he criticized the military and the use of Russian mercenaries by Mali’s transitional authorities.

Military leader Gen. Assimi Goita seized power following coups in 2020 and 2021. Last week, a national political conference said he should be installed as president for a renewable five-year term.