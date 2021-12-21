A man has been convicted of the kidnap and sexual assault of a seriously injured young woman in London, Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

Sharif Abbas, 30, was found guilty of kidnap and sexual assault on Monday 20 December at Southwark Crown Court. The attack took place in the summer of 2019.

On Sunday 16 June 2019, a 19-year-old woman was walking from one platform to another in Bond Street tube station when she fell down a set of stairs.

She suffered a head injury and a broken wrist, and walked to a platform where she sat down whilst bleeding profusely. Her head injury is said to have left her skull exposed.

Sharif Abbas approached her and offered to help, leading her out of the station. He put on a ‘high vis’ vest and scouted an empty basement in a nearby building, to which he took her under the guise of needing to examine her injuries.

Instead, Mr Abbas sexually assaulted her.

Mr Abbas triggered a silent alarm upon entry to the building, which alerted police officers who arrived on the scene to investigate. They found Mr Abbas with the young woman under a covered walkway which was not visible to anyone passing by at street level.

Officers found Mr Abbas standing behind the victim with his hands under her clothing and the fly of his jeans undone. He was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and taken to a police station in north London.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital in west London by London Ambulance Service (LAS). She underwent surgery for her broken wrist, and received treatment for her head injury. She has since made a full recovery from those injuries.

Mr Abbas told officers in a police interview that it did not occur to him to press the emergency button on the platform, nor the three further emergency buttons he walked past when he led the victim out of the station.

He also claimed that he tried to call for an ambulance in the tube station but could not get a phone signal, and that the victim had asked him to not call for an ambulance.

However, no 999 call was made in the 45 minutes that they were together. He also did not administer any first aid.

After Mr Abbas claimed he had spoken to a man who was supposed to provide bandages and first aid, officers viewed the CCTV at the building which showed no other person had come into contact with Abbas and the victim.

Detective Constable Nigel Pacquette, who investigated the attack, praised the victim, calling her “incredibly brave”. He remarked that she no longer lives in the UK, but was willing to travel and quarantine to participate in the trial process.

He added: “To take advantage of a seriously injured woman, particularly at a time when she required urgent medical attention, is deplorable. Thankfully, the quick thinking of the officers who responded to the alarm call, ensured that Abbas was apprehended at the scene.

“He was calculating and predatory and the verdict is wholly the right outcome to ensure that other women are protected from him.

“I am aware that the details of this case, and the predatory nature of offenders such as Abbas will instil fear in many women. We are working hard to remove offenders of this type from our streets and will continue to make use of every available resource in order to place such offenders before the courts.

“I urge any women who find themselves in a position where they are afraid, to raise the alarm. Tell someone, move closer to other people, whatever it takes to ensure that you feel safe and are safe. If you believe that you are in danger don’t hesitate, dial 999.”

Sharif Abbas has been remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing on Monday 28 February 2022.