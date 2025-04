New York City congestion pricing is likely to remain through the summer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York's $9 congestion toll on most drivers entering Manhattan appears likely to remain through the summer and possibly into the fall as a lawsuit seeking to stop the Trump administration from ending the program moves forward.

New York and federal officials agreed to a briefing schedule that calls for court filings into October, possibly earlier, according to a letter Friday to the federal judge overseeing the lawsuit. Federal officials also said they have no plans to seek an injunction that would stop the tolls while the lawsuit proceeds.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who called the toll a “slap in the face to working class Americans and small business owners," set an April 20 deadline for New York to end the congestion pricing system and has threatened to withhold federal funding from the state. But New York officials say they won't stop the toll.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the regional transit agency, filed a lawsuit challenging Duffy’s decision to rescind the toll’s federal approval in February. Congestion pricing advocates say it's meant to deter drivers and relieve traffic backups while providing millions of dollars in new revenue to the city’s beleaguered transit system.

The U.S. Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, which represents Duffy in the lawsuit, declined to comment.

The MTA also declined to comment, saying Friday's letter speaks for itself.

An initial pretrial conference is scheduled for Wednesday.

The fee started Jan. 5 on most drivers entering Manhattan south of Central Park. Drivers already paid tolls to cross bridges and tunnels into Manhattan.

President Donald Trump, whose namesake Trump Tower and other properties are within the congestion zone, vowed to kill the plan as soon as he took office in January.