Via AP news wire
Friday 04 August 2023 03:33

AP-Week in Pictures: July 28 - Aug. 3, 2023

JULY 28 - AUG. 3, 2023

From the brilliance of the supermoon in global skies, to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa kissing the hand of Pope Francis in Lisbon, to a reported drone attack in Moscow, to former U.S. President Donald Trump walking to speak with reporters in Arlington, Virginia, after pleading not guilty to trying to overturn the results of his 2020 election loss, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

