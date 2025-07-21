Pentagon to withdraw 700 Marines from Los Angeles

Seven hundred Marines sent to Los Angeles will leave the city, the Pentagon said Monday.
The Marines were sent to the city in June alongside 4,000 National Guard soldiers in response to protests over the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration raids around the city.
They primarily guarded federal buildings.
Last week, the Pentagon said the deployment would end for 2,000 National Guard troops. The rest remain.
Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the military presence “sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated.”