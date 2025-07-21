Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Pentagon to withdraw 700 Marines from Los Angeles

The Pentagon says that 700 Marines deployed to Los Angeles will leave the city

Via AP news wire
Monday 21 July 2025 21:14 BST
APTOPIX US Protests California
APTOPIX US Protests California (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Seven hundred Marines sent to Los Angeles will leave the city, the Pentagon said Monday.

The Marines were sent to the city in June alongside 4,000 National Guard soldiers in response to protests over the Trump administration’s ongoing immigration raids around the city.

They primarily guarded federal buildings.

Last week, the Pentagon said the deployment would end for 2,000 National Guard troops. The rest remain.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the military presence “sent a clear message: lawlessness will not be tolerated.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in