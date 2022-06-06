US general: Ukraine will keep getting ‘significant’ support

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday that the United States and allied countries will keep providing “significant” support to Ukraine, out of respect for the legacy of D-Day soldiers

Via AP news wire
Monday 06 June 2022 15:54
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Monday that the United States and allied countries will keep providing “significant” support to Ukraine, out of respect for the legacy of D-Day soldiers.

In an interview with The Associated Press in Normandy, Milley said Russia’s war on Ukraine undermines the rules established by Allied countries after the end of World War II.

“I think that the United States and the allied countries are providing a significant amount of support to Ukraine, and that will continue,” Milley said. He didn’t elaborate.

He accused Russia of an “open, unambiguous act of aggression.”

Milley spoke in Normandy on the 78th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, which helped defeat Hitler and lead to the end of World War II.

