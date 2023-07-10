Jump to content

Dutch prime minister says he will leave politics after next election

Via AP news wire
Monday 10 July 2023 09:38

Dutch prime minister says he will leave politics after next election

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the Netherlands’ longest serving premier, said Monday he will leave politics after a general election sparked by his government’s resignation.

Rutte, the leader of the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, or VVD, announced his decision at a hastily arranged parliamentary debate.

“Yesterday morning I made a decision that I will not be available again as a leader of the VVD. When a new Cabinet takes office after the elections, I will leave politics,” he said.

Rutte’s four-party ruling coalition resigned Friday after failing to agree on a package of measures to rein in migration.

No date has yet been set for the election.

