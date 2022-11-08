Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dutch PM meets lawmakers amid govt tensions over migration

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has met with lawmakers from his party to discuss their concerns about rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue

Mike Corder
Tuesday 08 November 2022 14:26
Netherlands Politics
Netherlands Politics
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met with lawmakers from his party Tuesday to discuss their concerns about the rising numbers of migrants seeking asylum in the Netherlands, amid tensions within his four-party coalition about how to tackle the issue.

The meeting followed the refusal of lawmakers in Rutte’s center-right People's Party for Freedom and Democracy to support legislation that could compel municipalities to offer accommodation to asylum-seekers. The party's opposition puts it at odds with the three other parties in the coalition.

“There is no crisis,” Rutte told reporters at the Dutch parliament after he held hours of talks with his party. He said he mainly discussed how to lower the number of migrants arriving in the Netherlands, which are at the highest level since 2015.

The growing number of arrivals has led to hundreds of migrants being forced to sleep outdoors in unsanitary conditions outside an overcrowded reception center for asylum-seekers in the northern Netherlands last summer.

Conditions were so bad that the Dutch branch of Doctors Without Borders sent a team there to help the migrants — the first time the aid agency had deployed in the Netherlands.

Recommended

Rutte's coalition, made up of his party, two Christian-based parties and the centrist Democrats 66, has been in power since Jan. 10. It was sworn in almost exactly a year after Rutte's previous government resigned to accept political responsibility for a scandal involving the nation’s tax office that wrongly labeled thousands of parents who claimed childcare benefits as fraudsters.

The coalition, Rutte's fourth administration, has a narrow majority in the 150-seat lower house of Dutch parliament, but are in the minority in the upper house. Rutte is the Netherlands' longest-serving prime minister, having first taken office in October 2010.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in