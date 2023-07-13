Jump to content

Vondrousova tops Svitolina to become the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon in 60 years

Marketa Vondrousova has become the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963

Howard Fendrich
Thursday 13 July 2023 14:56

Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963, eliminating Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday by reeling off seven consecutive games in one stretch and then holding on for the victory.

Vondrousova is a 24-year-old left-hander from the Czech Republic who is ranked 43rd. She reached the second Grand Slam final of her career after getting that far as a teenager at the 2019 French Open.

On Saturday, Vondrousova will face No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka or No. 6 seed Ons Jabeur, the 2022 runner-up at Wimbledon.

