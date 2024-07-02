Marketa Vondrousova is the first defending women's Wimbledon champ out in the first round since 1994

Support truly

Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women’s champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since it happened to Steffi Graf in 1994.

Vondrousova was eliminated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 at Centre Court on Tuesday.

