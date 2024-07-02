Marketa Vondrousova is the first defending women's Wimbledon champ out in the first round since 1994
Marketa Vondrousova has become the first defending women’s champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since it happened to Steffi Graf in 1994
Marketa Vondrousova is the first defending women's Wimbledon champ out in the first round since 1994Show all 2
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Marketa Vondrousova became the first defending women’s champion at Wimbledon to lose in the first round the next year since it happened to Steffi Graf in 1994.
Vondrousova was eliminated by Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-2 at Centre Court on Tuesday.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis