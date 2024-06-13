Cannabis regulators allow pot to be transported to Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket amid shortage

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Cannabis regulators in Massachusetts on Thursday issued an administrative order that will allow pot to be transported to Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket islands for the first time.

The order came as Martha’s Vineyard was about to run out of pot, with one dispensary temporarily closing in May and the other saying it would close by September.

One of the dispensaries, Island Time, had filed a lawsuit against the commission. The other dispensary, Fine Fettle, was the sole grower of pot on the island and had provided all the pot for sale. But Fine Fettle said the small grow operation was no longer economically feasible and was closing it down.

Although Massachusetts voters opted to legalize marijuana more than seven years ago, the state commission had previously not allowed transportation of pot to the islands. It had taken the position that transporting pot across the ocean — whether by boat or plane — risked running afoul of federal laws.