Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka confronted by a fan on the field at Chelsea

Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka was confronted by a fan who ran onto the field during the English League Cup quarterfinal match at Chelsea.

The supporter appeared to collide with Dubravka after Mykhailo Mudryk scored a stoppage-time equalizer for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. He then evaded a steward as he ran back into the crowd.

Police and Chelsea are reportedly investigating the incident.

The match ended 1-1 and Chelsea advanced to the semifinals after winning a penalty shootout 4-2.

Afterward both managers voiced their concerns about player safety.

“We need to be careful. The fans need to be careful with this type of thing because it’s a thing that can put in danger the players," Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "I’m disappointed. I don’t agree with this type of thing that happened here in Stamford Bridge and in other stadiums in England or around the world. It’s always disappointing with this type of thing because it’s dangerous.”

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe echoed those thoughts.

“I have always said that the safety of players, coaches, managers, referees, linesmen that’s the priority in any football match," Howe said. "So more has to be done to keep especially irate supporters away from the pitch.”

