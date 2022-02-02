Man United player Mason Greenwood released on bail
Manchester United player Mason Greenwood has been released on bail by police who questioned him on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman
Manchester United player Mason Greenwood was released on bail Wednesday by police who questioned him on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman.
The 20-year-old forward, who had been in custody since being arrested on Sunday, has been “released on bail pending further investigation,” Greater Manchester Police said.
United has said Greenwood "will not train with, or play for, the club until further notice.”
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.