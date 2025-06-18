Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Photos of Karen Read's dramatic courtroom moment after acquittal on murder charge

The Associated Press
Wednesday 18 June 2025 22:44 BST

Karen Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. The jury convicted her of a lesser charge of drunken driving, however.

Supporters erupted in cheers outside the courthouse as the verdict was read. Read, leaving with her attorneys and family, said: “No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have.”

