Photos of Karen Read's dramatic courtroom moment after acquittal on murder charge

Karen Read was found not guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O’Keefe. The jury convicted her of a lesser charge of drunken driving, however.
Supporters erupted in cheers outside the courthouse as the verdict was read. Read, leaving with her attorneys and family, said: “No one has fought harder for justice for John O’Keefe than I have.”
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in