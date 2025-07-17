10th person dies from Massachusetts assisted-living fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10th victim has died from the fire that ripped through a Massachusetts assisted-living facility earlier this week, officials said Thursday.

Brenda Cropper, 66, died late Wednesday after being hospitalized in critical condition since Sunday's fire at the Gabriel House, Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III announced.

The district attorney's office did not release any more information about Cropper or about the fire that erupted in Fall River, a blue-collar city in southern Massachusetts.

According Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon, the blaze started in a room on the second floor on the east side of the Gabriel House building, but details about the exact origin and cause are under investigation. However, the Bristol County district attorney’s office has maintained that the cause “does not appear to be suspicious.”

The fire trapped residents inside, including some who were hanging out windows screaming for help. At least 30 people were hurt and nine people initially reported dead, all over the age of 60.

Those who died have been identified as Joseph Wilansky, 77, Rui Albernaz, 64, Ronald Codega, 61, Margaret Duddy, 69, Robert King, 78, Kim Mackin, 71, Richard Rochon, 78, and Eleanor Willett, 86.

The identification of a 70-year-old woman has not been released.

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene, including 30 who were off-duty. Police helped break down doors and carried about a dozen residents to safety. Five injured firefighters were released from the hospital Monday.

Union officials say the city didn’t staff enough firefighters to rescue all the residents trapped in the blaze— a contention that city officials have since sought to resolve by promising to add more firefighters to each shift, initially via overtime and eventually by hiring new staff.

Meanwhile, the facility’s owner had a previous citation for failing to report numerous health and safety incidents. The tragedy has also called attention to the minimal regulations that govern assisted-living facilities.