Assisted-living facility where fire killed 10 temporarily lost certification for mistreatment

State regulators say a Massachusetts assisted-living facility where a fire killed 10 people earlier this month had its certification temporarily suspended nearly a decade ago due to resident mistreatment

Holly Ramer
Tuesday 29 July 2025 21:31 BST
Massachusetts Fatal Fire
Massachusetts Fatal Fire

A Massachusetts assisted-living facility where a fire killed 10 people earlier this month temporarily lost its certification nearly a decade ago due to resident mistreatment, according to state regulators.

Specific details of what prompted the month-long suspension were redacted in documents the state Executive Office of Aging & Independence provided to The Associated Press on Tuesday. But based on a March 2016 incident involving a certified nurse's aid who was later fired, state regulators concluded that Gabriel House failed to treat residents with "consideration, respect, personal dignity and privacy.”

The facility in Fall River was barred from accepting new residents until it took corrective action.

