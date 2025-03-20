Man pleads guilty in pipe bomb attack on Massachusetts group Satanic Temple

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Oklahoma man accused of throwing a pipe bomb at the Massachusetts headquarters of a group called The Satanic Temple pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court.

Sean Patrick Palmer, 49, of Perkins changed an earlier plea of not guilty on one count of using an explosive to damage a building following the attack last year on the headquarters. The building is also used as an art gallery.

The Salem-based group says on its website that it campaigns for secularism and individual liberties, and that its members don’t actually worship Satan.

Investigators said surveillance cameras showed a man walking up to the building soon after 4 a.m. on April 8, 2024, wearing a face covering, a tactical vest and gloves. The man then ignited an improvised explosive device, threw it at the main entrance and ran away. The bomb partially detonated, resulting in some minor damage, authorities said.

The bomb appeared to be made from a piece of plastic pipe, authorities said, and they were able to extract a DNA sample from a single hair on the bomb.

An attorney for Palmer could not be immediately reached for comment.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said investigators found a six-page note in a flowerbed near the building addressed to “Dear Satanist” and urged repentance. Authorities said Palmer had posted similar comments on social media. They also said surveillance footage showed a black Volvo registered to Palmer driving erratically in the area before and after the incident.

Palmer, who will be sentenced June 12, faces five years to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.