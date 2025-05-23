Restraining order against Maui doctor is dismissed because he's being held without bail

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge on Friday dismissed a petition for a temporary restraining order against a Maui anesthesiologist accused of attempting to kill his wife on a Honolulu hiking trail.

Gerhardt Konig's wife initially filed the petition after he allegedly pushed her toward the edge of a cliff, attempted to inject her with a syringe and then bashed her head with a rock.

But her attorney, Brandon Segal, told the judge the restraining order was now unnecessary because Konig was being held without bail during the criminal case against him. Segal said his client may refile petition if Konig's custody status changes.

Second Circuit Court Judge Bevanne J. Bowers on Maui approved the motion after Konig's attorney had no objection.

Konig pleaded not guilty to an attempted murder charge in April. He's been held without bail since his March 28 indictment.

Konig and his wife were visiting Oahu from their home on Maui to celebrate her birthday when he allegedly tried to kill her on the hiking trail, prosecutors said.

The wife's petition said Konig accused his wife in December of having an affair and that they had been in therapy and counseling. She also said her husband has sexually abused and assaulted her.

The Associated Press does not name people say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly.