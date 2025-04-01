Maui mayor's plan to phase out vacation rentals would increase housing but shrink the economy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An unprecedented proposal from Maui's mayor to phase out vacation rentals would alleviate a severe housing shortage aggravated by the 2023 wildfires but would also shrink the economy, University of Hawaii economists said in a report published Monday.

Mayor Richard Bissen introduced the policy idea last year to boost Maui's limited supply of long-term housing after the fires wiped out more than 3,000 housing units in Lahaina.

Trey Gordner, one of the study's authors and a researcher at the University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization, said there are always tradeoffs associated with decisions of this kind.

“We find that the policy would increase housing affordability somewhat at the cost of jobs, incomes and tax revenues,” he said a a news conference. Visitor spending is likely to sharply decline, according to the report.

The mayor’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

About one-third of Maui’s visitors use vacation rentals. They tend to cost less than hotels and are easy to reserve on websites like Airbnb and Vrbo. Many have workspaces and kitchens, so people can work remotely and families can prepare their own food.

They have also become a source of tension on Maui, particularly after the Lahaina wildfire — the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century — destroyed so much housing.

The report said the mayor's proposal was unique in scale because the vacation rentals in question account for 21% of Maui County's housing supply. In contrast, vacation rental regulations in Los Angeles affected 0.9% of local housing and those in Barcelona affected 2.6%, the report said.

The policy would add up to 6,127 vacation rental units to Maui's long-term housing stock, increasing supply by 13%.

Because only about 600 new housing units are built in the county each year, this would be equivalent to a decade's worth of new housing development. Condo prices would drop 20-40%, the study estimates.

Most of the affected owners would not be Maui residents because 85% of Maui's apartment-zoned vacation rental owners are from out-of-state — particularly California and Washington state — as well as Canada.

Another benefit would be that switching the units to long-term housing wouldn't require the county to develop additional water sources, which are scarce on Maui.

At the same time, the study predicted the policy would eliminate one-quarter of Maui County's visitor accommodations and shrink visitor spending by 15%. Some 1,900 jobs or 3% of the county's payroll would disappear.

Gross domestic product would contract by 4% and property taxes would likely decline by up to $60 million annually.

The report said the county could attain some of the desired housing boost with less economic disruption if it instead increased taxes on vacation rentals, taxed empty homes and adopted zoning and permitting reform.

Capping the number of vacation rental licenses and auctioning them off would be another approach.

Steven Bond-Smith, an assistant professor at the university and report co-author, said he wasn't aware of a community that has done this with vacation rentals but it's a common practice for taxi medallions and is used to manage fisheries.

Auctioning licenses would push less profitable units out of the vacation rental market because the cost wouldn't justify the expense, the report said.

The university conducted the study at the request of the Hawaii Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization.