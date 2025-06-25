Formula 1: How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here's a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday's Austrian Grand Prix. It's the 11th round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Austrian Grand Prix schedule?

— Friday: First and second practice sessions.

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: Austrian Grand Prix, 71 laps of the 4.32-kilometer (2.68-mile) Red Bull Ring. It starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET / 1400 GMT).

Where is the Austrian Grand Prix taking place?

Up in the mountains near the town of Spielberg, it's the home race for the Red Bull team, which competes under the Austrian flag and often ups its game at the Red Bull Ring. Max Verstappen is the most successful driver in the history of the Austrian Grand Prix, but George Russell won last year's race for Mercedes after Verstappen and Lando Norris collided while fighting for the lead.

What happened in the last race?

Russell took the win ahead of Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix but all the focus was on the two McLarens colliding. Norris clipped Oscar Piastri while trying to pass his teammate and then hit the wall. Piastri recovered to finish fourth, extending his standings lead to 22 points over Norris, who failed to finish a race for the first time in almost a year.

What do I need to know about F1 so far?

Get caught up:

Key stats

5 — Max Verstappen took pole position for the five previous races at the Austrian circuit, winning three of them. That includes one at the track in 2021 for the Styrian Grand Prix.

4 — Oscar Piastri's fourth-place finish in Canada ended a run of eight podium finishes in a row, underlining the consistency which has powered his title challenge.

155 — All but seven of Red Bull's 162 points this season have been earned by Verstappen. Teammate Yuki Tsunoda was out of the points in Canada for the third race in a row.

What they're saying

“Of course there’s always going to be some little roadblocks and chicanes and things to navigate through, but in the end of the day, I think, as long as we pull through the other day together, that’s the most important." — Lando Norris reflects on his collision with Oscar Piastri in Canada.

“Of course the last race was great, winning in Canada, but we’re striving for more. We want to be in that championship fight.” — George Russell.

“Promosso” — Mercedes' 18-year-old rookie Kimi Antonelli celebrates with a simple message, “passed” in Italian, after completing his high school exams.

