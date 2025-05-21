Formula 1: How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV and what to know

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here's a guide that tells you what you need to know about Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix. It's the eighth round of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

How to watch the Monaco Grand Prix on TV

— In the U.S., on ESPN.

— Other countries are listed here.

What is the Monaco Grand Prix schedule?

— Friday: First and second practice sessions.

— Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

— Sunday: Monaco Grand Prix, 78 laps of the 3.34-kilometer (2.07-mile) Monaco circuit. Starts at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET / 1300 GMT).

Where is the Monaco Grand Prix taking place?

Tight, twisty and not really suited to modern F1 cars, Monaco is a throwback to the series origins in the 1950s. With old-school glamor and a harbor filled with luxury yachts, Monaco is known as “the jewel in the crown” of F1, but it's by far the slowest circuit of the year. Overtaking is so difficult that Saturday's qualifying session is arguably more important than the race. With barriers close to the track, even the smallest mistake can mean a crash.

What happened in the last race?

Max Verstappen gave his title defense a big boost by beating McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to win the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix. Verstappen overtook Piastri around the outside at the start in a daring move and controlled the rest of the race with strong pace and smart strategy. Norris overtook Piastri for second place late in the race to cut his teammate's standings lead.

What do I need to know about F1 so far?

Get caught up:

— Red Bull driver Max Verstappen wins F1’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to end Piastri’s streak

— Lewis Hamilton celebrates a fourth place which highlights Ferrari’s tough season in F1

— FIA confirms 2 pit stops for the Monaco Grand Prix to liven up dull racing

Key stats at Monaco

15 — McLaren is by far the most successful team ever in Monaco with 15 wins. But the last of those was 17 years ago, when a young Lewis Hamilton took the victory.

2 — A rule change means drivers will need to make at least two pit stops for tires this year.

93 — Charles Leclerc's victory last year was the first time in 93 years that a driver from Monaco won the Monaco Grand Prix. Louis Chiron won in 1931, 19 years before the F1 world championship was founded.

What they're saying

“Last year (at Monaco) was very difficult for us. I don’t expect it to be a lot easier this time around because there’s a lot of low-speed (corners).” — Max Verstappen

“It’s a circuit I enjoy. Last year (with second place) was a really good weekend for me, so hopefully we can go one better this year.” — Oscar Piastri

