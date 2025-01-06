McDonald's is the latest company to roll back diversity goals
McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision outlawing affirmative action in college admissions
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
McDonald’s is ending some of its diversity practices, citing the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2023 decision outlawing affirmative action in college admissions.
McDonald's is the latest to shift its tactics in the wake of the Supreme Court ruling and the conservative backlash that followed. Walmart, John Deere, Harley-Davidson and others have also rolled back diversity programs.
McDonald's said Monday that it planned to retire specific goals for achieving diversity at senior leadership levels. It also intends to end a program that encourages its suppliers to develop diversity training and increase the number of minorities in their own leadership ranks.
McDonald's said it will also pause “external surveys." The Chicago burger giant didn't elaborate, but several other companies, including Lowe's and Ford Motor Co., have declined to participate in an annual survey by the Human Rights Campaign that measures workplace inclusion for LGBTQ+ employees.
In an open letter to employees and franchisees, McDonald's senior leadership team said that it remains committed to inclusion and believes its diversity is a competitive advantage. The company said 30% of its U.S. leaders are from underrepresented groups and it has reached gender pay equity at all levels of the company since setting that goal in 2021.
McDonald's said it would continue to support efforts that ensure a diverse base of employees, suppliers and franchisees. The company said it will also continue to report its demographic information.
But McDonald's said the “shifting legal landscape” after the Supreme Court decision and the actions of other companies caused it to take a hard look at its own policies.