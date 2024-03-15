Jump to content

Via AP news wire
Friday 15 March 2024 10:31

McDonald's system outages are reported around the world

System outages at McDonald's have been reported around the world on Friday, shuttering restaurants and leading to social media complaints.

McDonald's in Japan posted on X, formerly Twitter, that “operations are temporarily out at many of our stores nationwide" and earlier calling it “a system failure.”

It added that it apologized for the inconvenience. The website Downdetector also reported a spike in problems with the McDonald's app in the last couple of hours.

Media outlets reported that customers from Australia to the U.K. have complained of issues with ordering, including a customer in Australia who posted a photo to X saying a kiosk was unavailable.

”All McDonald’s restaurants are connected to a global network and that is what’s messed up,” Patrik Hjelte, owner of several McDonald’s restaurants in central Sweden, near the Norwegian border, told local newspaper Nya Wermlands Tidning. “Right now we are restarting all systems and we hope to be up and running again as usual soon.”

Some McDonald's restaurants were working as normal, with people ordering and getting their food at locations in Bangkok and Milan.

A worker at a Milan restaurant noted that the system was offline for a couple of hours and a technician walked them through getting it back up and running.

McDonald's didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

