The BBC’s impressive Olympics studio might give the impression it is situated in the centre of Tokyo – but the broadcaster is relying on a greenscreen for this year's Games.

Covid restrictions mean the BBC chose to keep Clare Balding and her co-hosts at the corporation’s Salford studios.

But a virtual reality set still allows for a stunning backdrop of the host city.

The technology was realistic enough that many wondered whether the presenters had in fact made the 12-hour journey to Tokyo.

But Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Hoy, who is among those providing analysis and commentary, ended speculation the studio benefited from a real-life backdrop.

In a tweet last week, he wrote: “In case you’re wondering, we’re in sunny Salford not Tokyo.. #instagramvsreality.”

The BBC studio is actually a green screen in Salford (BBC)

That does not mean the BBC has not sent anyone to the Japanese capital.

The broadcaster has a number of journalists based in the city for the Games and has insisted it is “at the heart of the world’s biggest sporting spectacle” despite its Manchester base.

The sports presenting team includes Michael Johnson, Jessica Ennis-Hill, Katherine Grainger, Nicola Adams, Rebecca Adlington and Victoria Pendleton.

Meanwhile, a near £1bn deal between Olympic chiefs and American channel Discovery means the BBC has produced scaled-down coverage of the Games this year.

The deal means the BBC can only air two sports live at the same time.