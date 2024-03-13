Jump to content

Foreign governments to be banned from owning British newspapers, reports suggest

Goverment expected to announce new law in parliament amid concern over proposed Telegraph takeover

Andy Gregory
Wednesday 13 March 2024 15:43
Comments
<p>MPs have expressed concern over a takeover bid for the Telegraph </p>

(Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s government will change the law to ban foreign states from owning, influencing or controlling British newspapers, reports suggest – in a move threatening the Abu Dhabi-backed bid for the Telegraph and Spectator.

The government is expected to outline its amendment at the start of a debate in the House of Lords later on Wednesday which would give ministers the powers to block a deal, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

A Downing Street spokesperson told the news agency that the government would lay out its position in a debate later today.

The commitment to banning foreign state ownership of national media publications will come in an amendment to the third reading of the Digital Markets Act, which is currently making its way through parliament, Sky News reported.

The proposed takeover of the Telegraph and Spectator – by Redbird-IMI, a US-Abu Dhabi joint venture 75 per cent-owned by Sheikh Mansour, vice president of the United Arab Emirates – has prompted howls of protest from politicians, journalists and even a former spy chief that the deal risks press freedom.

The UK’s competition and media regulators submitted reports on the takeover to the government on Monday, leaving media secretary Lucy Frazer to decide whether the purchase should go ahead.

More follows...

