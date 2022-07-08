Channel 4 launches review into how it can be ‘anti-racist’

Executives at Channel 4 have ordered a review into how the broadcaster can be "anti-racist" and more "inclusive" after former employees criticised a "toxic" culture at the organisation.

Human Resources consultancy firm Caerus has been hired to carry out an inquiry into the culture at the broadcaster.

The firm previously carried out similar work for Channel 4 in 2017.

“Channel 4 is committed to creating a truly inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves,” an email to staff, seen by The Times, said.

“We have undertaken work on our culture and now we want to focus on how we create space for diverse perspectives to be included,” it added.

The review will involve confidential interviews with both current and former employees and compare Channel 4 to other organisations.

It will seek to provide recommendations on creating a “truly inclusive and anti-racist environment” at the broadcaster.

Channel 4 said plans for the review had been in place before an investigation by The Times into the experiences of 10 ethnic minority former employees.

One woman signed a secret settlement over a discrimination complaint.

The woman made a series of allegations, all of which related to race, including claims that white colleagues were favoured for promotion.

An ex-insider told the paper: “Channel 4 is a really weird place. On the face of it, it’s cool, liberal, left-wing and hip and happening, but at its core, it’s rotten."

Channel 4 said: “Working with Caerus once again, staff and former employees will be asked confidentially about their own experiences, and Channel 4 will use the collective responses to ensure that it continues to be one of the most inclusive and anti-racist organisations in the UK.”