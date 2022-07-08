Channel 4 launches review into how it can be ‘anti-racist’
‘We want to focus on how we create space for diverse perspectives,’ broadcaster says
Executives at Channel 4 have ordered a review into how the broadcaster can be "anti-racist" and more "inclusive" after former employees criticised a "toxic" culture at the organisation.
Human Resources consultancy firm Caerus has been hired to carry out an inquiry into the culture at the broadcaster.
The firm previously carried out similar work for Channel 4 in 2017.
“Channel 4 is committed to creating a truly inclusive environment where everyone can be themselves,” an email to staff, seen by The Times, said.
“We have undertaken work on our culture and now we want to focus on how we create space for diverse perspectives to be included,” it added.
The review will involve confidential interviews with both current and former employees and compare Channel 4 to other organisations.
It will seek to provide recommendations on creating a “truly inclusive and anti-racist environment” at the broadcaster.
Channel 4 said plans for the review had been in place before an investigation by The Times into the experiences of 10 ethnic minority former employees.
One woman signed a secret settlement over a discrimination complaint.
The woman made a series of allegations, all of which related to race, including claims that white colleagues were favoured for promotion.
An ex-insider told the paper: “Channel 4 is a really weird place. On the face of it, it’s cool, liberal, left-wing and hip and happening, but at its core, it’s rotten."
Channel 4 said: “Working with Caerus once again, staff and former employees will be asked confidentially about their own experiences, and Channel 4 will use the collective responses to ensure that it continues to be one of the most inclusive and anti-racist organisations in the UK.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies