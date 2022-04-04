Channel 4 to be privatised, government confirms
The government is to press ahead with plans to privatise Channel 4, it has been confirmed.
Ministers have chosen to sell off the broadcaster following a consultation on its future.
A government source told The Independent the sale would form part of reforms “to modernise and sustain the UK’s public service broadcasting sector”.
“Ministers have decided that, although C4 as a business is currently performing well, government ownership is holding it back in the face of a rapidly-changing and competitive media landscape,” they added.
“A change of ownership will remove its straightjacket, giving C4 the freedom to innovate and grow so it can flourish and thrive long into the future and support the whole of the UK creative industries.”
The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport announced a consultation on the privatisation of Channel 4 last year.
The network’s chief executive confirmed plans
The government said it planned to spend the income from the sale to fund independent production and on creative skills in areas identified as a priority under its levelling-up programme.
More follows...
