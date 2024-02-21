Dan Wootton breaks silence as GB News host says he’s been cleared by Met Police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Police have confirmed they will be taking no further action over criminal allegations against Dan Wootton, the TV presenter has said.

In a statement issued to the Guido Fawkes website, the broadcaster – who was suspended by GB News over a separate matter in September – claimed to have been “the victim of a politically-motivated witch hunt through the left-wing and social media”.

He said: “Well six months on, I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish Police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action.

Dan Wootton has not appeared on GB News since September (Gemma Gravett/GB News)

“While I knew this would always be the outcome, the process is now the punishment, with social media acting as the executioner.”

The New Zealand-born presenter continued: “Margaret Thatcher once said that if you ever get trial by media, or guilt by accusation, that day freedom dies. She was right. It is high time that all of our ancient rights were once again upheld, chief among them the right to be presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

“If it falls to me to be the champion of those rights, then so be it. It is a fight I am more than willing to take up, not just for me but for all of us.”

The former tabloid journalist is known for his role in breaking the story of the withdrawal of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from royal duties, and was named showbiz reporter of the year at the British Press Awards on three occasions.

He was previously showbiz editor at the News Of The World and appeared on ITV’s Lorraine as showbiz correspondent.

Wootton announced in January 2021 that he would be leaving his job as executive editor at The Sun, where he previously edited the paper’s Bizarre column, and subsequently became a regular columnist for the MailOnline.

He was suspended from his role as a presenter on GB News after a row over comments made by actor-turned-politician Laurence Fox about a female journalist.

Wootton also had his contract as a columnist with the Daily Mail terminated at the same time.

Additional reporting by PA