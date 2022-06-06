‘Party’s over’: How the papers reported Boris Johnson’s no-confidence vote

No shortage of talking points in the print media after a dramatic night in Westminster

Joe Middleton
Tuesday 07 June 2022 00:54
Boris Johnson says no-confidence vote win ‘decisive’ despite mass Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson survived a vote of no-confidence on Monday night, despite 148 Tory rebels trying to oust him from No 10.

A bullish Mr Johnson rejected claims he was a lame duck prime minister and said the ballot was “decisive” and that he had secured a “very good result for politics and for the country”.

However, Labour leader Sir Keir said the prime minister was “utterly unfit for the great office he holds” and that Tory MPs had “ignored the British public and hitched themselves and their party firmly to Boris Johnson and all he represents.”

Here’s how the papers reacted to the evening’s dramatic events:

(Independent)

The Independent said that Mr Johnson had clung onto power, but questioned how long the under-pressure prime minister would last in No 10.

(i)

The i said that a wounded Boris Johnson is in peril and says the significant Tory rebellion has left him weakened as prime minister.

(Daily Mail)

The Daily Mail reports that 148 Tory rebels hit the self-destruct button by voting against Boris Johnson and that the prime minister will continue in power and focus on real issues.

(Guardian)

The Guardian describes Boris Johnson’s no-confidence vote victory as a humiliation and said the prime minister’s critics have cast doubt on his insistence the result was good.

(Daily Star)

The Daily Star mocked up a Carry On style front page and said Boris Johnson was clinging to power after an embarassing vote of no confidence into his leadership.

(Daily Mirror)

The Daily Mirror said that Boris Johnson has suffered a brutal attack from his own Tory MPs and reports that he will be out of power in a year.

(Daily Express)

The Daily Express reports that a defiant and unbowed Boris Johnson will lead the Tory Party to victory and deliver for Britain after surviving his confidence vote.

(The Times)

The Times said that Boris Johnson is a wounded victor in his vote success and reports that the result was worse than expected.

(The Sun)

The Sun reports that 148 Tory MPs stabbed Boris Johnson in the back and that the prime minister narrowly survived the confidence vote.

(The Daily Telegraph)

The Daily Telegraph reports on the split in the Tory Party and that despite Boris Johnson’s victory, the rebels are circling to finish him off.

(Metro)

Metro references the Partygate scandal that has caused so many problems for the prime minister in its headline and reports fears he is a lame duck ahead of two crucial by-elections.

