Crisis-hit GB News is to launch a new advertising campaign attacking the BBC for allegedly failing to represent audiences outside London.

The right-leaning news station, which endured a much-derided launch in the summer and has since struggled to retain viewers following the departure of presenter Andrew Neil, plans to target the national broadcaster with a “punchy campaign … focussed strongly on audiences outside the M25”, the ad agency behind the launch said.

A GB News van is expected outside the BBC’s London headquarters branded with the slogan: “We ask the questions you’d ask. BBC News doesn’t.”

Angelos Frangopoulos, the channel’s CEO, said: “GB News is committed to serving the 86 per cent of people who live beyond southeast and London – the ‘silent majority’ of Britain – so our campaign meets them mostly where they are, in the regions.”

Michael Moszynski, CEO of London Advertising, which coordinated the campaign, said they were targeting the “50 per cent of Britons [who] haven’t heard of GB News yet”.

He said: “GB News is a challenger brand so we’ve created bold executions to challenge the incumbents for not asking the questions people want answered and being too hamstrung by political correctness.”

London-based GB News was branded a “Ukip tribute band” in a scathing assessment of the channel by former BBC presenter Neil, who quit the start-up acrimoniously in September.

Neil described the channel’s launch as a “shambles” and said: “The big mistake I made – and it was a huge mistake, and it did cause pain and aggravation – was that I put my name and face on the tin and yet quickly discovered that I really had no say in what was going into that tin.”