Geordie Greig steps down as Daily Mail editor and replaced by Ted Verity

The editor of the Daily Mail group of newspapers is stepping down from his job, it was revealed in an email to staff.

Geordie Greig will be leaving the role he had held for just over three years by the end of the week, Lord Rothermere wrote.

He added: “During that time, the Daily Mail became the most-read UK newspaper and won Daily Newspaper of the Year an impressive three times.”

Mr Greig will be replaced by Ted Verity as editor of Mail Newspapers with responsibility for Daily Mail, The Mail on Sunday and You magazine.

Lord Rothermere – Jonathan Harmsworth – added in the email that Mr Greig will take a “consultant editor” role at the Mail.

He wrote that Mr Greig set up the Mail Force campaign during the Covid pandemic that raised more than £25 million and flew in PPE for healthcare workers.

Mr Greig, 60, was editor of the Evening Standard from 2009, director of the Standard andThe Independent from 2010, and editor of Mail on Sunday from 2012 before he took over from Paul Dacre as editor of the Daily Mail in 2018.

Mr Verity had succeeded Mr Greig once before when he became the editor of Mail on Sunday in 2018 when Mr Greig took over from Mr Dacre.

After attending Eton and Oxford, Mr Greig had began his career at local papers before joining the national papers in the 1980s. He was then made editor of Tatler magazine in 1999.

Mr Greig said, according to trade publication Press Gazette, said: “I am grateful to Lord Rothermere for ten extraordinary years as editor of his newspapers.

“I thank everyone who has worked with me; my colleagues have been heroic and inspiring. I wish my successor Ted Verity good luck and also continued good fortune to the Mail.

“I look forward to new opportunities ahead and will bring the best of what I learnt from my years at the Mail on which I first joined in 1983 as its most junior reporter on the graveyard shift.”