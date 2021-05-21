Jeremy Paxman diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease

Jeremy Paxman revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The veteran broadcaster and University Challenge host said his symptoms were “currently mild” and he had no plans to stop working.

He told the PA news agency: “I can confirm I have recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I am receiving excellent treatment and my symptoms are currently mild.

“I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they’ll have me and have written about my diagnosis in more detail for the June issue of the marvellous Saga Magazine.

“I will not be making any further comment.”

The 71-year-old has worked in broadcast journalism for decades, starting his career in 1972 on the BBC’s graduate trainee programme, working in local radio and reporting on the Troubles in Belfast. He also worked as a correspondent in Beirut and Uganda.

Shortly after moving to London in 1977, he transferred from Tonight to investigative flagship programme Panorama, before stints on the Six O’Clock News and BBC One’s Breakfast Time.

Mr Paxman became a presenter on Newsnight in 1989, and spent 25 years in the role, interviewing high-profile politicians and cultural figures with his trademark belligerence.

He has presented University Challenge since 1994, making him the longest serving quizmaster currently on UK television.

Away from television, he has authored several bestselling books on history, along with an autobiography, which was released in 2016.