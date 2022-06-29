Jeremy Vine calls for return of shielding after being struck down with Covid

Broadcaster Jeremy Vine has called for the return toshielding for the vulnerable after he was struck down by Covid.

The Channel 5 presenter criticised Boris Johnson's Covid policy and questioned why those who are at risk are not being told to stay indoors.

His comments come as Covid infections continue to rise amid what some experts have described as a "fifth wave" of infections.

Hospital admissions and deaths have also risen but remain well below the levels seen at the height of the pandemic.

In a video posted on his Twitter page, Vine said a number of his colleagues - including “100 per cent of our presenters” - had all been hit by the virus and were off work as a result, forcing his show off air.

Referring to the rise in cases, he asked: "Why isn't the government mentioning it?"

"100 per cent of our presenters have got it", he added. "That means there must be a lot of it about."

In September last year the government removed support for people considered to be clinically extremely vulnerable as the shielding programme came to an end.

Vine said: "Shouldn't [ministers] be saying ... just stay in if you are vulnerable? But we've not heard a peep. I guess they are just too busy."

Some hospitals are bringing back requirements for masks on wards as Covid infections rise weeks after rules were relaxed, The Independent reported on Wednesday.

Experts have warned of a surge in cases, believed to be the fifth wave, with one in 40 people in the UK testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, latest NHS data shows more than 8,000 Covid-positive patients on wards following a warning of a “deleterious” impact on hospital waiting times.

In response, three major hospital trusts have told staff they must wear masks, with warnings more must follow if the NHS is to handle another wave of Covid.