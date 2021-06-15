Drinks brand Kopparberg says it has suspended advertising on GB News pending "further review" of its content.

The Swedish brewery appeared on a list of companies whose commercials had appeared on the channel on Monday, posted by a Twitter user calling for a “boycott” of the firms.

Responding to the tweet Kopparberg, best known for its ciders, said: "Thanks for bringing this to our attention. We want to make it clear to everyone that our ad ran on this channel without our knowledge or consent."

The firm added: "Kopparberg is a drink for everyone and we have immediately suspended our ads from this channel pending further review of its content."

The Independent has contacted Kopparberg and GB News for comment.

Following months of speculation about how it might impact opinion and political discourse in the UK, GB News launched on Sunday evening and immediately attracted attention.

The 24-hour-channel launched at 8pm with a special programme called Welcome to GB News hosted by the channel’s chairman, former BBC journalist Andrew Neil.

Neil began proceedings by introducing the GB News team, including the former Brexit Party candidate and The Apprentice winner Michelle Dewberry, ex-Sky News reporter Colin Brazier, and former Sun executive editor Dan Wootton, who sparked controversy with his first broadcast on the channel.

Tonight Live with Dan Wootton began with a lengthy monologue condemning the expected delay to England’s exit from the remaining Covid lockdown restrictions, which was confirmed on Monday.

Wotton went on to claim it is "increasingly clear now that there is a move among some public health officials and politicians to create an ultra-cautious biosecurity state, copying the likes of China."

He urged viewers to “fight back” against “doomsday scientists” who he suggested were “taking control” and were “addicted to the power,” and accused the government of running a Covid “scare campaign” which had “terrified the public into supporting lockdowns”.

The channel's opening night was beset with technical issues and received mixed reviews from critics. Its launch did however attract more viewers than rivals BBC News and Sky News in the same timeslot.