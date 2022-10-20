For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A day of chaos for Liz Truss’s government dominates the front pages on Thursday.

The Independent, Metro, the Daily Express and The Guardian all lead on Suella Braverman’s resignation from the role of home secretary, which the latter says has put the Prime Minister “on the brink”.

Ms Braverman had a “90-minute shouting match” with the PM, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on denials from Downing Street that the party’s Chief Whip resigned following “a total breakdown of party unity and discipline” in the Commons during a vote on fracking.

The Daily Mirror, the i, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all describe the day’s events as “chaos” for the Government.

The Sun simply writes “broken” across its front.

And the Daily Star says “lettuce Liz is reduced to shreds”.