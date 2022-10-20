Jump to content

‘Utter chaos’: What the papers say about Braverman resignation and fracking vote mayhem

Home secretary’s resignation and last night’s fracking vote have left Liz Truss ‘on the brink’, front page say

PA Reporter
Thursday 20 October 2022 07:29
What the papers say – October 20 (PA)
(PA Archive)

A day of chaos for Liz Truss’s government dominates the front pages on Thursday.

The Independent, Metro, the Daily Express and The Guardian all lead on Suella Braverman’s resignation from the role of home secretary, which the latter says has put the Prime Minister “on the brink”.

Ms Braverman had a “90-minute shouting match” with the PM, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports on denials from Downing Street that the party’s Chief Whip resigned following “a total breakdown of party unity and discipline” in the Commons during a vote on fracking.

The Daily Mirror, the i, the Financial Times, The Independent and The Daily Telegraph all describe the day’s events as “chaos” for the Government.

The Sun simply writes “broken” across its front.

And the Daily Star says “lettuce Liz is reduced to shreds”.

