Rupert Murdoch’s News UK is set to launch a new current affairs TV channel in Britain.

The station, named talkTV, will offer a mix of “hourly news bulletins, sports and entertainment shows as well as current affairs, debate, opinion and documentaries”, the group said in a statement.

News UK already owns a number of media outlets in the UK, including The Times, The Sunday Times, The Sun, talkRADIO, talkSPORT, Virgin Radio and Times Radio.

Rebekah Brooks, chief executive of News UK, said: “We are committed to providing choice for television and streaming viewers and bringing the best of our journalism to the screen. Taking advantage of modern technology, we can produce high quality shows at low cost.”

