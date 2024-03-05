TalkTV channel shut down after Piers Morgan moves to YouTube

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

TalkTV will be taken off air, it has been announced, weeks after Piers Morgan left his daily show on the channel.

The station will be taken off air in the summer and move online only.

In February Morgan said he was leaving to focus on the Uncensored YouTube channel, saying that daily, fixed TV schedules have been “an increasingly unnecessary straitjacket”.

A statement from Scott Taunton, TalkTV’s president of broadcasting, said in a briefing to staff: “Two years ago, we would not have been brave enough to launch a channel without a linear presence, but audiences of all ages have moved fast and smartphones are now the primary device where news is consumed. We need to adapt to this as a priority.

“We are therefore intending that Talk comes off linear television from early summer and our focus will be on streaming.”

He added: “Talk will continue broadcasting as a live streaming news and opinion channel, distributing through streaming platforms to include YouTube, Amazon Fire, Samsung, LG and others.

“A large proportion of our live viewing is already through streaming on televisions and we intend to continue to grow this.

“Clips will continue to be shared through social media. There is no doubt over Talk’s future as an audio and video channel, it just won’t be distributed on linear. Radio on DAB continues unchanged too.”

The Piers Morgan Uncensored YouTube channel has built up a huge audience of 2.35 million subscribers since 2022.

In an interview with The Times, Morgan cited American podcast host Joe Rogan as a motivation for the change.

Morgan on TalkTV (TalkTV)

“People are watching the content on YouTube rather than conventional television and I have no problem with that,” Morgan told the paper. “You can’t defy audiences or tell them how they should be consuming.”

TalkTV currently has 812,000 YouTube subscribers.

TalkTV, a venture from News UK, the publisher of The Times and The Sun, launched in 2022.

The launch schedule for its first day on April 25 2022 started with The News Desk with The Sun’s former political editor, Tom Newton Dunn, followed by Morgan’s Uncensored show.