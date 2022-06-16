The Independent named Best Digital Consumer Publishing Company 2022

The Independent has been crowned the Best Digital Consumer Publishing Company of 2022 at the AOP publishing awards.

In a victory for the website, judges at the AOP Digital Publishing Awards 2022 gave The Independent four awards for excellent use of data and research to understand its readers.

The organisation was praised for delivering “impressive commercial success based on a deep understanding of their audience,” with judges saying that the brand has “successfully balanced the demands of driving both subscriptions and advertising revenues.”

Ashley Wood and Phil Cutts with the Best Research and Insight Project award (AOP publishing awards )

One of the four awards was granted for the Best Research or Insight Project from a digital media brand, which The Independent won with its “Making Change Happen” project.

The research project proved that, above any other media outlet, The Independent’s readers are activists. They are more likely than readers of any other news brand to act on social or political issues, or to use their purchasing power for socially responsibly outcomes.

Ross Wilmot with The Independent’s award for Best Use of Data (AOP digital publishing awards)

The other big win was for Best Use of Data. The Independent was also highly commended for the Best Online Brand: Consumer award.

The AOP Digital Publishing Awards 2022 are judged by executives from across the media and business world; including from British Airways, BT, Mail Metro Media, Bauer, Buzzfeed and more.

Zach Leonard, CEO of The Independent, said: “These AOP awards pay tribute to The Independent’s unique digital-only, data-led strategy to monetise and motivate audiences – and to deliver high impact for our advertisers, sponsors and partners.”