This is the awkward moment Ed Balls asked TV personality Andi Peters if he ‘has had a spray tan’ live on air.

The former MP and Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid were having a discussion on whether people who wear fake tan should pay extra on their hotel bills for cleaning.

As the show on Tuesday introduced its competition segment, cameras cut to Mr Peters on location in Rome, at which point Mr Balls asked: “Spray tan, Andi?”

Ed Balls asked Andi Peters if he has had a spray tan on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain (ITV)

“I didn’t want to exclude him,” the presenter, 56, continued.

Seemingly taken aback by the question and after an awkward pause, Mr Peters replied: “What do you think, Ed?” before laughing off the gaffe.

Before explaining the rules of the competition, Mr Peters added: “Ed, the money I’ve spent for 52 years looking like this, if there’s anyone from L’Oréal, Garnier, any of them watching, I’ve invested a lot in your company.”

Viewers were taken aback by the remark, and quickly took to social media to comment.

One wrote: “Ed Balls asking Andi Peters if he’s had a spray tan was not how I expected my morning to start.”

Seemingly taken aback by the question, Mr Peters replied: “What do you think, Ed?” (ITV)

Another asked with incredulity: “Did Ed Balls really just ask Andi Peters if he has a SPRAY TAN??”

A third suggested they almost choked on their toast when they heard the remark, writing: “Ed Balls asking Andi Peters if he had a spray tan....had to stop eating my toast so not to choke on it.”

One viewer slammed the question as “insensitive”, saying: “GMB very insensitive comment Ed Balls to Andi Peters tut tut tut.”

Another felt it was merely a “hilarious blunder”. “Classic GMB,” they wrote.

“Ed Balls asks Andi Peters does he have a spray tan??? Hilarious blunder, still laughing. Thanks Andi for keeping it in the innocent context it was made and not making it an issue.”