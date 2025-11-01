Celebrity Traitors star says appearing on the show was ‘transformative’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway has described her recent appearance on The Celebrity Traitors as a "transforming" experience, explaining she was granted permission "to just play" after years dedicated to caring for her late husband.

Her husband, Derek Draper, a former lobbyist and political adviser, tragically passed away in January 2024 at the age of 56, having suffered from long-lasting symptoms of coronavirus.

The BBC One spin-off, which features stars such as Garraway, 58, tasks contestants with completing missions to accumulate a charity prize pot.

Simultaneously, they must work to identify and banish a small, secretive group of "traitors" who "murder" fellow participants during the night, aiming to seize the accumulated funds for themselves.

open image in gallery Kate Garraway was banished shortly before the final of Celebrity Traitors ( BBC )

Garraway, who was banished after being accused of being a traitor on Thursday, told BBC Radio 2: “The whole experience has been transforming, actually.”

“It’s been lovely to meet people from different worlds.

“I mean, after sort of five nearly six, years of caring for someone you love, your world goes very in, and you’re literally, every minute of the day, thinking ‘What about the medication? What am I going to do? What happens next? Where do we need to go?’

“And so it’s been looking in and then after he passed away, very much looking in on the children, worried for them.

“So to suddenly sort of be able to look out and just jump into other people’s lives, which I felt like I was doing with… I mean, people that you’ve respected for years, was amazing. And to just play.

“And I think maybe the one advantage I had was that, even though it was so intense and I felt so pressured and I was so useless most of the time, is that when you sort of live genuinely with life or death for a long time, as we did, particularly for the first two years, it was daily.

“Then you have got the ability to sort of enjoy something that is just a game. And so I think I almost took too much pleasure in it, because it was just such a sort of a bursting of a valve, really of tension. And it was lovely.”

She added: “I’m very conscious that I’m very lucky to have had that, because there are people caring right now, millions of them that are going through their day with that absolute sort of closed down, loving, claustrophobia, and so I just feel incredibly grateful to have been part of it all, because it’s been wonderful.”

open image in gallery Kate has spoken of the benefits of being on the show after caring for her late husband for a number of years ( BBC )

During her time on the show Garraway became the subject of a viral clip in which retired Olympic diver Tom Daley give her the side eye when she said “that is flabbergasting”, after it was revealed that singer Paloma Faith had been “murdered” in plain sight.

Daley, who suspected Garraway of being a traitor because of her use of the word, uploaded a social media video after he was murdered by the traitors and said: “I guess my flabbers were officially gasted.”

Garraway told BBC Radio 2: “The problem is that I do say that, because he said, ‘No-one says flabbergasted. It’s like saying whoops-a-daisy’, which I just want to tell you, I also do.

“I think it’s a generational thing, although I’m very proud now that I was on a holiday with the kids, we’re in a swimming pool this week in the UK, and there were a whole bunch of eight to 12-year-olds going ‘I’m flabbergasted Kate. I’m flabbergasted’. So I now have created a flabbergasted generation.”

The final of The Celebrity Traitors airs on Thursday November 6 at 9pm on BBC One.