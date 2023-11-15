Daily Show guest reveals three GOP lawmakers she’d like to fight

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Daily Show guest host Leslie Jones has named three GOP lawmakers she would like to fight, taking a note from a bizarre near-altercation between a US senator and a union leader in Congress.

At a congressional hearing on Tuesday, Oklahoma Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin challenged Teamsters Union President Sean O’Brien to a fight.

The two men provoked each other across the room before the senator leaped out of his seat, appearing to ready himself for a physical altercation.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, sitting beside Mr Mullin, waded in to stop the ruckus, shouting: “Sit down! You’re a United States senator!”

A clip of the altercation was played on The Daily Show on Tuesday with Ms Jones seen throwing popcorn at the screen.

“Back off Bernie! Bernie, shut up! They was about to fight! I want to see that!” she joked.

Ms Jones went on to quip about the rowdy senator’s name.

Appearing on ABC5, Mr Mullin said he did not regret his actions and said there was “no problem” with settling their dispute in Congress (ABC5)

“But you know what? I knew this dude was trouble from the moment I heard his name – ‘Markwayne,’ all one word,” she said.

“His parents didn’t even love him enough to pick one single name for him. They just shoved two names together and called it a day.”

She continued: “Calm down, Markwayne,’ isn’t some s*** I want to hear on C-SPAN. It’s what you hear when you watch an episode of Cops.”

The guest host went on to speak about the absurdity of the near-brawl in the middle of Congress.

“But more importantly, is that what America has come to? People fighting in the Senate? Because if it is, I want in,” she announced.

Ms Jones then named three Republican lawmakers she would like to tussle with.

“Lindsey Graham, I want you in the ring!” she shouted, calling out the South Carolina senator.

Next on the list was Texas Senator Ted Cruz.

“Bring your weird a** so I can beat your a**!” she said.

Then, a video of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell staring off into the distance appeared on the screen.

“Mitch! Mitch! Mitch!” Ms Jones said snapping her fingers, pretending to be trying to get his attention.

“Oh, somebody already hit him,” she chuckled.

Mr Mullin defended his actions in Tuesday’s congressional hearing to ABC5, saying that there was “no problem” in challenging Mr O’Brien there and then – especially in light of the union leader’s comments to him over social media.

“Fights happen; boys are boys,” the senator said, adding he would have followed through with the scuffle if he had not been stopped.