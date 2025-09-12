Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daisy May And Charlie Cooper’s NightWatch, a new factual entertainment series looking at paranormal activity, is to air on BBC Two and iPlayer.

The six-part series will see the siblings, who are best known for BBC mockumentary sitcom This Country, reunite as they are locked in together in some of the reputedly most haunted places in the country.

The pair said: “We’ve both had a brush with the paranormal, and really do love the concept of life after death, so we thought this could be the perfect way to prove to the world that we’re not delusional.

“It will be a miracle if we both come out alive and well.”

open image in gallery Daisy May Cooper and her brother, Charlie, will host the new BBC show ( Getty Images )

The show will see them visit locations such as historic castles and Victorian prisons, with each episode beginning with a tour around the place they will be staying where the pair learn about its ghost stories, before they are left alone and a countdown clock to dawn begins.

The series will start at the closed down HMP Gloucester, close to the Coopers’ hometown, where they will spend the night shut in a small cell, before they move on to locations such as an old pub frequented by highwaymen in Cannock Chase, bat infested ruins in Herefordshire, and a cinema in York.

During their time locked in together, the pair will reflect on family life, sibling rivalry and their career.

Catherine Catton, BBC head of factual entertainment and events, said: “We are really looking forward to spending the night with Daisy May and Charlie Cooper in some of the UK’s spookiest places.”

Lisa Clark, executive producer, added: “Working with Daisy May and Charlie in some of the spookiest buildings in the UK was terrifying – but also a lot of fun.”

Each episode will last 30 minutes, with a release date yet to be announced.