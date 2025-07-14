The main findings of the Banijay Gregg Wallace investigation

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A total of 45 out of the 83 allegations made against former MasterChef presenter Gregg Wallace during his time on the show were substantiated, including one allegation of “unwelcome physical contact”, a report has said.

In November 2024 the show’s production company, Banijay UK, announced that Wallace would step away from his role on MasterChef while historical allegations of misconduct were investigated.

The report, led by law firm Lewis Silkin, found that the “majority of the allegations against Mr Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018”, with only one allegation substantiated after 2018.

It also concluded that the “majority of the substantiated allegations against Mr Wallace related to inappropriate sexual language and humour”, adding that “a smaller number of allegations of other inappropriate language and being in a state of undress were also substantiated”, with “one incident of unwelcome physical contact” also substantiated.

Gregg Wallace was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2023

Here are some of the key findings of the investigation:

-Allegations substantiated against Wallace

Of the 83 allegations against Gregg Wallace, 45 were substantiated — mostly involving inappropriate sexual language and humour.

Of the substantiated claims, some related to other inappropriate language, being in a state of undress, and one case of unwanted physical contact.

– Most alleged incidents occurred between 2005 and 2018

The report found that 94% of the allegations against Wallace (94%) related to behaviour which is said to have occurred between 2005 and 2018.

Only one allegation was substantiated post-2018.

– Wallace’s behaviour made people uncomfortable

While many described Wallace as energetic and humorous on set, the same traits sometimes led to comments or interactions that made people feel uncomfortable, especially in pressured or public filming environments.

Wallace’s comments were sometimes met with laughter and they were only occasionally challenged at the time, the report found.

– Autism diagnosis considered in context

During the investigation, Wallace was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

Investigators noted this as “highly relevant”, particularly in understanding his difficulty reading social cues and use of humour as a “masking technique”.

Wallace accepts that his diagnosis may help to explain some of his actions, but he does not wish to hide behind it, the report said.

– Freelancers hesitated to complain

Most people working on MasterChef are freelance staff, which is common in the television industry.

Several witnesses for the report spoke about their reluctance to complain because of the perceived instability of their roles.

– Inadequate complaints and behavioural policies pre-2016

The investigation found that there was little or no formal training or clear escalation procedures in place, leading to underreporting and normalisation of inappropriate behaviour.

– Complaints often not escalated

While 19 people said they raised concerns about Wallace, the investigation found evidence of 11 formal or informal complaints about his behaviour on MasterChef between 2005 and 2024.

Of the 11 identified complaints, eight were recognised as such at the time. The other three were treated as comments, so no action was taken.

Four of the eight recognised complaints were raised with both the production company and the BBC, two with the production company only, and two with the BBC alone.

– BBC issued warning in 2017

Following a 2017 complaint, the BBC formally warned Wallace that his behaviour had to change.

He responded by removing himself from social settings and seeking advice from colleagues to avoid further problems.

– Other substantiated complaints

The investigation also looked at 10 complaints made about other people on MasterChef.

Two were substantiated, relating to inappropriate language, one for swearing and the other for racist language.