Hoda Kotb's upcoming appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show has ignited speculation about her potential as a replacement host on the daytime talk show.

Kotb, the former Today show co-anchor who stepped down in January, recently taped an interview with Clarkson to promote her new wellness brand, set to launch in New York City on May 28, Page Six reports.

While multiple sources confirmed to the outlet that Kotb’s appearance was solely for promotional purposes, her presence on the show comes at a time when rumors are swirling of her possibly taking over as host.

At the time of publication, Kotb is not listed as a guest this week on The Kelly Clarkson Show’s website .

Clarkson, who has hosted the daytime show since its debut in 2019, is reportedly considering leaving when her contract expires in 2026 to leave New York City and focus on her daughter River Rose, 10, and son Remy, 8, according to the outlet.

open image in gallery Hoda Kotb reportedly filmed an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" amid rumors that she could take over as host. ( Getty Images )

Staff members have reportedly expressed concerns about job stability following Clarkson's recent two-week unexplained absence, which was later attributed to a personal matter, the Daily Mail reports.

Neither NBC nor Clarkson's representatives have commented on the potential changes.

The Independent has contacted representatives for NBC and Clarkson for comment.

NBC executives are reportedly compiling a list of potential successors, with Kotb emerging as a leading candidate due to her extensive experience and popularity.

Kotb also remains affiliated with NBC through correspondent roles.

open image in gallery Clarkson started her daytime talk show on NBC in 2019. ( Getty Images )

Clarkson relocated her show from LA to NYC in 2023 after her divorce from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized in June 2022.

"I was very depressed for the last three years — and maybe a little before that, if I'm being honest. I think I really needed the change," Clarkson told PEOPLE at the time of the move. "I needed it for me and my family as well. My kids are thriving here. We're just doing so much better, and we needed a fresh start."

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays on NBC.