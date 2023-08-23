Holly Willoughby makes cameo in Midsomer Murders as ‘queen of daytime’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Holly Willoughby’s forthcoming cameo on Midsomer Murders has been teased as she is set to play the “queen of daytime telly” in the ITV drama series.

A clip of Willoughby was shown on Wednesday’s instalment of Good Morning Britain ahead of the series’ return on Sunday (27 August).

In the teaser clip, the This Morning presenter can be seen sitting on a throne as she is being interviewed.

After spotting the presenter in the scene, a character asks: “Is that the queen of daytime?”, to which his colleague replies: “Gloria Hunniford? Are you sure?”

After the scene had been played, a shocked GMB host Richard Madeley said: “That’s Holly!” while his co-host Kate Garraway added: “What’s she doing cropping up in Midsomer?”

Neil Dudgeon, who plays Detective Chief Inspector John Barnaby in the ITV drama series, who appeared on GMB as the clip was played, explained: “Well, she’s sort of a friend of the show I suppose – she’s a great fan of the show and we’re always looking to broaden our casting net.”

Midsomer Murders is a detective drama that follows DCI John Barnaby, to solve the never-ending murders that take place in the fictional county of Midsomer.

Discussing Willoughby’s cameo further, Dudgeon added: “She was great, she was thoroughly professional.

“I think she was a bit nervous when she first arrived. She’s playing a character called Holly Willoughby, I wouldn’t like to say that it’s herself.”

Holly Willoughby’s cameo in ‘Midsomer Murders’ (ITVX)

The TV presenter had previously revealed that she was a huge fan of Midsomer Murders and had seen “every episode”, which eventually led to her being invited on the series.

Dudgeon explained on GMB that Willougby’s appearance was filmed more than two years ago, given that the production schedule of the show is filmed far in advance.

Reflecting on her experience filming her cameo episode, she toldThis Morning viewers back in 2021: “Everybody I know who has watched all of Midsomer says it’s one of their favourites we’ve ever made.

“I said to them: ‘Thanks for having me, it was one of the best days of my life.’”

She also said to her then co-host Phillip Schofield that it took her almost 25 takes before she was able to deliver her lines.

Willoughby admitted: “It wasn’t ‘take one’, put it that way... Or ‘take two’ or ‘take 10’. Around about take 25 I got the words out but it’s fine.”