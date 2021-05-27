As the much-anticipated Friends reunion arrives on our screens, many fans have commented on how well the six central cast members have aged.

The hit sitcom ran from 1994 to 2004 and centred on the lives of ‘twenty-somethings’ in New York — but how old were they really?

Matthew Perry, born 19 August 1969, is the youngest of the six. He was 25 years old when they shot the show’s pilot episode, 35 when the show came to an end and is now 51.

His character Chandler Bing, meanwhile, was 26 at the start of the series, and it was implied his birthday was in early April.

Jennifer Aniston, born 11 February 1969, is the next youngest and was also 25 at the time of the pilot. She’s now 52.

Her character Rachel Green was either 24 or 25 when she made her grand entrance in that famous wedding dress, while her date of birth is inconsistent. In a couple of episodes it is given as 5 May, while later her 30th birthday is celebrated in February — perhaps inspired by the date of Aniston’s own big day.

Matt LeBlanc was born on 25 June 1967, making him 26 during the filming of the first season and 53 now.

His character Joey Tribbiani, meanwhile, started the show as a 25-year-old but — if Monica is to believed when she says Joey was 13 in 1981 — ends the season as a 36-year-old.

David Schwimmer was born on 2 November 1966 and was therefore 27 when Friends started filming and is 54 now.

His character Ross Geller was written as around the same age, starting the show at 26 but soon turning 27. His age remained consistent enough that he finished the show 10 years later as a 37-year-old.

Courteney Cox, born 15 June 1964, was 30 when she appeared in the Friends pilot. She’s now 56.

Her character Monica Geller was younger — although exactly how much younger fluctuated. In the first season alone Monica’s age is given as 24, 25 and 26.

Lisa Kudrow is the oldest of the main Friends cast. Born on 30 July 1963, she was 31 when the show began and is now 57.

Her character Phoebe Buffay was supposedly a little younger — 27 or 28 when the show began — and, like Rachel, her birthday is inconsistent. In an early episode it’s given as 16 February, but later Joey implies that it falls around Halloween.