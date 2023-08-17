For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jeremy Clarkson has tweeted his annual message of encouragement to those whose A-level results are not what they hoped for.

As students collect their grades on Thursday, the former Top Gear presenter shared that he got a C and two U results in a tweet that has become an annual tradition.

And, in 2023, his tweet might be timely to cheer up disappointed students with the overall pass rate hitting its lowest level for 15 years and grades dropping by 10 per cent.

The Ucas website crashed as hundreds of thousands pupils across the country received their grades and 19,000 are in the process of looking to get a place through clearing.

Clarkson presents Clarkson’s Farm, Who Wants to be a Millionaire and The Grand Tour as well as writing for the Sunday Times and others.

His tweet on A level results day has now become an annual tradition and he has been referencing it on Twitter every year since 2014.

“It’s not the end of the world if your A level results aren’t what you’d hoped for,” Clarkson tweeted on Thursday.

“I got a C and 2 Us and here I am today with my own brewery.”

Clarkson got the message in at around 8am this year and, with this being the 10th year since his first message, followers have even gone as far as to call it ‘Jeremy Clarkson Day’.

In 2014, he wrote: “If your A-level results aren’t joyous take comfort from the fact I got a C and two Us. And I have a Mercedes Benz.”

He has not shared the comforting every year since then, but has also boasted of being on a superyacht, having a chef prepare truffles, and having “loads of friends and a Bentley”.

Last year, Clarkson wrote: “Don’t worry if your A level results are disappointing. I got a C and 2 Us and I’m currently holidaying on this boat.”