Jermaine Jenas responds to BBC firing him over ‘workplace complaints’

Former footballer-turned-television presenter Jermaine Jenas has insisted “there are two sides to every story” after being sacked by the BBC.

The broadcaster has dropped him as co-host of The One Show and Match of the Day following allegations of “inappropriate” workplace behaviour.

BBC News reported that Jenas’s contract was terminated over claims of digital communications such as texts, which were raised with the BBC a few weeks ago.

Via a spokesperson, the ex-Premier League player told The Sun: “Right now I can’t talk about it.

“I can tell you I’m not happy – there are two sides to every story – and I’m going to be speaking with my lawyers on the issue.”

The complaints related to unsolicited messages to a female member of staff on The One Show, according to the newspaper.

A source told the paper the star was distinctly unhappy with the BBC’s decision to sack him.

Jenas, who had been tipped to one day replace Gary Lineker on Match of the Day, was dropped earlier this week following an investigation.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jenas is said to be talking to his lawyers over the sacking ( BBC/Jamie Simonds )

The Sun also reported that a giant mural, featuring the 41-year-old alongside BBC Sport colleagues Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Alex Scott, has been removed from the corporation’s Media City HQ in Manchester.

The father of four hosted some of the corporation’s Euro 2024 football coverage, but has not presented The One Show since late July.

Most recently he was on commentary duty for the return of the Premier League.

Jenas began presenting a TalkSport drive-time show with Jermaine Pennant moments after the news broke.

He earned around £190,000 for his work on the FA Cup, Match of the Day and the World Cup.

He still has The One Show and BBC Sport on his official Instagram and Twitter biographies.

Jenas also appears on TNT Sports’ football coverage from time to time, but it is understood he is not scheduled to appear for a number of weeks.

His departure comes at a difficult time for the BBC, which is still reeling from the Huw Edwards scandal – after the newsreader pleaded guilty to three charges of making indecent photographs of children – and accusations of abuse on the set of Strictly Come Dancing.