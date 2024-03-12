For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

One day after hosting the 96th Oscars, Jimmy Kimmel still had a thing or two to say about Donald Trump and his mid-ceremony social media attack.

During the award show, Mr Kimmel went on stage and joked that he was “really proud” of a “review” he had just received about his hosting abilities.

He then proceeded to read aloud a Truth Social post, which left little doubt as to who it was by.

“Has there EVER been a WORSE HOST than Jimmy Kimmel at The Oscars. His opening was that of a less than average person trying too hard to be something which he is not, and never can be. Get rid of Kimmel and perhaps replace him with another washed up, but cheap, ABC “talent,” George Slopanopoulos. He would make everybody on stage look bigger, stronger, and more glamorous,” Mr Trump wrote.

“Also a really bad politically correct show tonight, and for years - Disjointed, boring, and very unfair. Why don’t they just give the Oscars to those that deserve them. Maybe that way their audience and TV ratings will come back from the depths. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

Unsurprisingly, the post was composed by Mr Trump, who has previously criticised Mr Kimmel on his social media account.

After reading the post on stage at the Academy Awards ceremony, Mr Kimmel thanked the former president for watching but asked, to loud laughter: “Isn’t it past your jail time?”

Kimmel said that some people rushed to ask him if the post was actually real (Jimmy Kimmel Live)

On his show on Monday, the late-night host reflected on the moment once again, joking that he didn’t take “too much offence” at Mr Trump’s words – because it was “also his wedding toast to his son Eric”.

Mr Kimmel added that after the show, people up ran to him and asked if the post was actually real.

“Of course, it was real and it kind of tells you all you need to know about Donald Trump,” he said.

“He wrote this because he was upset I didn’t mention him on the show, and no one mentioned him on the show; he wasn’t getting any attention, he couldn’t stand it!”

“So then the Adderall McFlurry kicked in, and he went right on [his account],” he added.

Mr Kimmel said that he wasn’t planning to mention him at all throughout the ceremony, but a writer showed him the post in between his time on stage.

Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 96th Annual Academy Awards (Getty Images)

Speaking to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos immediately after the ceremony on their Live TV special, Mr Kimmel said members of the production team had tried to discourage him from reading out the criticism.

“They’re like, ‘You’ve got a little bit of time’ and I was like, ‘I’m reading the Trump tweet,’ and they’re like, ‘No, no, don’t read that,’” Mr Kimmel said with a laugh. “[I was like] ‘Yes I am.’”

Meanwhile, Mr Kimmel revealed that there was another part of the show that the producers were especially keen to ensure went to plan.

John Cena performed a comedy bit as he presented Best Costume Design, coming out on stage naked aside for the carefully placed results envelope.

Mr Kimmel said on Monday’s show that there had been “intense discussions” about the size of the envelope prior to Cena’s time on stage.

“Very rarely does an idea literally push the envelope, and this one did,” Mr Kimmel joked.

However, despite the preparations by production, Mr Kimmel joked that there was one aspect of the bit that was overshadowed: “Funny – we had John Cena onstage naked and somehow Trump still managed to be the biggest d*** of the night.”