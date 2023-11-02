Jimmy Kimmel tears down Donald Trump Jr after fraud trial testimony

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jimmy Kimmel served Donald Trump Jr a brutal mockery after he took to the witness stand on Wednesday in a $250 million fraud lawsuit against the Trump family business brought by the New York attorney general.

The former president’s son testified over fraudulent documents concerning the financial status of the real estate company, the Trump Organization.

Mr Trump Jr, who denies any involvement alongside his brother Eric Trump, made a witty remark about regretting not wearing make-up as photographers lined the courtroom.

One person who certainly did not find Mr Trump Jr’s jokes funny was talk show host Mr Kimmel.

“The fraud-igal son was being grilled as part of the $250 million case against their business,” Jimmy Kimmel remarked before he shared the cringeworthy make-up joke clip on his show on Wednesday, calling him the “tiny Soprano.”

“Here’s the thing about Don Jr,” Mr Kimmel continued. “What he lacks in intelligence, he also lacks in charisma.”

Mr Kimmel went on to say that both Eric and Don Jr will testify in the civil fraud trial… “and then Trump will claim he’s never met either one of them.”

Kimmel made jabs at Trump Jr.’s intelligence, calling him the “tiny Soprano” (Jimmy Kimmel/X)

“There’s even some worry Don Jr could be tried as an adult in this one,” the talk show host concluded as the audience erupted into laughter.

The ongoing trial has not escaped the attention of other talk show hosts, who have also taken turns to share their thoughts on the family legal drama.

Jimmy Fallon dubbed Mr Trump Jr “Moster Energy drink in human form” and joked that he had to leave early “because he realised he left Eric in the car with the windows shut.”

After taking the stand on Wednesday, Seth Myers said Don Jr “already comes off as a hostile witness.”

Donald Trumo Jr denies any involvement in the alleged fraud (AP)

Kimmel also reflected on this, imitating Mr Trump, “Leave my children alone! It’s easy; I’ve done it their whole lives.”

The Trump family will continue to be put on trial in the coming weeks, with Eric following his brother, then Ivanka Trump, who has been removed as a defendant but is expedited to testify next week.

Mr Trump will take the stand on 6 November.